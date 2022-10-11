English
    Modi Gujarat Visit: PM lays foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 1,450 crore in Jamnagar

    The projects whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister include Kalavad Group Augmentation water supply scheme of Kalavad/Jamnagar Taluka Morbi-Maliya-Jodiya group Augmentation water supply scheme, Lalpur Bypass junction flyover Bridge, Hapa Market Yard Railway Crossing, and the refurbishment of the Sewer Collection pipeline and pumping station.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 11, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST
    PM lays the foundation stone and dedicates to the nation multiple projects worth over Rs.1450 crore related to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure in Jamnagar, Gujarat on October 10. (Source: PIB)
    The Prime Minister dedicated package 7 of Saurashtra Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana Link 3 (from Und Dam to Sonmati Dam), package 5 of SAUNI Yojana Link 1 (from Und-1 dam to SANI Dam) and Haripar 40 MW Solar PV project. (Source: PIB)
    The projects whose foundation stone was laid by the Prime Minister include Kalavad Group Augmentation water supply scheme of Kalavad/Jamnagar Taluka Morbi-Maliya-Jodiya group Augmentation water supply scheme, Lalpur Bypass junction flyover Bridge, Hapa Market Yard Railway Crossing , and the refurbishment of the Sewer Collection pipeline and pumping station. (Source: PIB)
    Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister thanked the people for the grand welcome and blessings showered upon him during his journey to the venue. The Prime Minister congratulated the people for the dedication and foundation stone laying of eight projects related to water, electricity and connectivity. (Source: PIB)
    PM Modi remembered the devastation caused by the earthquake two decades ago. The tragedy and destruction caused by the earthquake created an atmosphere of despondency throughout the state. (Source: PIB)
    However, by the dint of self-confidence and hard work, Gujarat rose once again and chased away despondency and destruction and moved to the top of the nation. The Prime Minister requested the people of Jamnagar to visit the Smriti Van in the memory of Kutch Earthquake victims and pay their respect. He said that in grandeur and solemnity, the memorial is no less than 9/11 or Hiroshima memorial. (Source: PIB)
    The Prime Minister informed everyone that five resolutions of development have created a solid foundation for the state of Gujarat. The first resolution is People’s (Jan) Shakti, the second is Gyan Shakti, the third is Water (Jal) Shakti, the fourth is Energy (Urja) Shakti and finally Raksha Shakti. “Gujarat is scaling new heights based on these five solid foundations”, Modi added. (Source: PIB)
