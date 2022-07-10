 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: Eid al-Adha celebrations around the world

Moneycontrol News
Jul 10, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is celebrated with communal prayers, large social gatherings and, for many, slaughtering of livestock.

A view of Jama Masjid in Delhi on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Muslim devotees offer their Eid al-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid in Delhi on July 10. (Image credit AFP) People during Eid prayers in Java in Indonesia. (Image credit: AFP) Visuals from Jakarta. (Image credit: AFP) Devotees during prayers in Ahmedabad. (Image credit: Reuters)
Members of the Ahmadia Muslim Community during prayers in Mexico. (Image credit: Reuters) Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kentucky in the United States. (Image credit: Reuters)
Jul 10, 2022
