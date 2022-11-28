In photos: China's zero-Covid policy sparks rare widespread protests

Rare protests have erupted in China against the government’s harsh zero-Covid measures. The unrest has been fueled by deaths in a fire in Urumqi city, where residents said rescue efforts were obstructed because of COVIID-19 lockdowns. (Image credit: AFP).People in Beijing and other cities were seen holding up blank sheets of paper symbolising censorship in China. (Image credit: AFP)In a rare display of defiance, some protestors were heard shouting "Xi Jinping, step down! CCP, step down!". (Image credit: AFP)In China, in-person demonstrations are rare. People usually take to social media, where also there is wide censorship. (Image credit: Reuters)China's zero-Covid strategy has meant snap lockdowns and long quarantines for citizens. Shanghai, with a population of over 25 million, suffered food shortages after being being locked down for two months. (Image credit: Reuters)The people are united in the 'fight for their future". "I'm not scared because we're not doing anything wrong, we're not breaking any laws," a protestor told AFP. "Everyone's working hard for a better tomorrow."