Apple discontinues iPod after 20 years: A look at the journey of the iconic music player

20 years ago the iPod captured the imagination of the world with its unique scroll wheel and convenient shape and size. The iconic gadget is set to disappear from store shelves as Apple announces discontinuation of the iPod product line. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at portable music devices before iPod. (Image: News18 Creative)On October 23, 2001, Steve Jobs introduced the iPod at Cupertino. Since its launch, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go. (Image: News18 Creative)The launch of the iPod 20 years ago was just the beginning of Apple’s meteoric rise to becoming the tech giant it is today. (Image: News18 Creative)In July 2002, the second-generation iPod gained a solid-state Touch Wheel and contained double the space. The product was released in both 10GB and 20GB models. (Image: News18 Creative)In January 2004, a new version of the iPod called the iPod Mini debuted in silver, gold, pink, blue and green models. Made of anodised aluminum and containing a Click Wheel that replaced the four auxiliary buttons. (Image: News18 Creative)One year after that, Apple launched the first-generation iPod Shuffle. The randomised music player weighed under one ounce and looked like a pack of gum, was available in 512MB and 1GB models. (Image: News18 Creative)iPod Nano was released in September 2005. The first generation Nano measured 1/6 inches by 3.5 inches, weighs 1.5 pounces and packed 14 hours of battery life. (Image: News18 Creative)In January 2007, the iPod Shuffle’s second generation arrived with a smaller case and a built-in belt clip. (Image: News18 Creative)In March 2009, the iPod Shuffle ventures into third-generation territory, with a new mostly buttonless design that relied on VoiceOver technology to play music. (Image: News18 Creative)The new fifth-generation iPod touch, launched in October 2012, got colorful upgrade plus an iSight camera and a FaceTime HD camera. The iPod Nano reached its seventh generation with a more iOS-like interface. (Image: News18 Creative)The seventh generation iPod touch, launched in 2019, is Apple’s most recent iPod release to date. (Image: News18 Creative)In May 2022, Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod Touch – the last remaining iPod model. The company will sell iPod Touch ‘while supplies last’. (Image: News18 Creative)