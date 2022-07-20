5 pics capture devastation of London fires as houses burn in record heatwave

Moneycontrol News

Britain experienced its hottest day on record Tuesday as the temperature breached 40C. In the capital city, London Fire Brigade had its busiest day since the second World War, responding to multiple reports of wildfires.A disused church hall and car wash, two semi-detached houses and nine vehicles were destroyed by a blaze in Kenton. (Image credit: LondonFire/Twitter)Several houses were destroyed wildfires triggered by the dry, hot weather in and around London. The fire service received more than 2,600 calls on Tuesday, as compared to 350-400 on a normal day. (Image credit: LondonFire/Twitter)One of the worst fires was reported from Wennington in east London, where a blaze that began in the grassland soon spread to nearby houses.A large fire in Dagenham was brought under control, but not before it gutted a range of properties and vehicles. (Image credit: LondonFire/Twitter)