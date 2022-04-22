LG announces new AI-powered appilances in India as well as a wearable air purifier

Carlsen Martin

LG recently dropped a ton of new large and small home appliances in India. LG’s recent launch includes new refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwaves, and more. The South Korean tech giant also unveiled a new wearable air purifier. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at LG’s new product line-up.LG’s new range of Frost Free Refrigerators is equipped with E-micom to conveniently control temperature settings from the outside. The new refrigerators come with a Smart Learner feature that uses AI to analyse usage patterns and optimise accordingly. The new range of refrigerators also uses algorithms to monitor data on an hourly basis to deliver higher energy efficacy and better freshness.LG’s new InstaView Side-By-Side refrigerator now offers a 23 percent larger InstaView Window for a wider view of the content inside. The tinted glass will illuminate the inside of the fridge by simply knocking on it twice. The new side-by-side refrigerator also comes with a that uses UVnano technology to automatically clean the nozzle of the dispenser, thus reducing bacteria from the water by 99.99 percent.LG also announced new Air Conditioners powered by AI technology. The star in the new range is the LG VIRAAT, a Super 5 Star air conditioner that comes with 5.2 ISEER ratings and improved efficiency by 11 percent compared to the 4.7 ISEER ratings on conventional 5-Star ACs. The VIRAAT is designed to use less energy and comes with a 35 percent larger outdoor unit to optimize heat exchange and operate in high ambient heat conditions while still consuming 11 percent less electricity.LG also introduced a new range of Charcoal Microwave Ovens. LG claims that these new microwave ovens can be used to make hygienic Ghee with no smell in a matter of 12 minutes. It can also be used to prepare 12 different varieties of rotis, including Naans, Lachcha Paranthas, Tandoori Rotis, and more. The new Charcoal oven also has a 360-degree Motorised Rotisserie, an Auto Cook Menu with 301 dishes, and a Diet Fry feature that lets you prepare these dishes with minimum use of oil.LG also unveiled new top and front-loading washing machines equipped with AI Direct Drive technology and LG ThinQ that offer better washing performance. The Front Load washing machine has a Direct Drive Motor with six unique motions that enhance overall wash performance. The new Top Loading washing machines use the Turbo Wash feature with the TurboDrum to help save time, energy, and water. The washing machine also comes with an in-built heater to reduce allergens and bacteria.LG also launched new AI-powered range of water purifiers and a dishwasher. Lastly, the smallest star of LG’s showcase was a new mask, which is less of a mask and more of a wearable air purifier. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier is equipped with a set of HEPA filters, dual fans, Voice ON, IPX4 technology, and more. The wearable air purifier is an innovative solution to offer clean and pure air on-the-go.