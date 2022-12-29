In Pics | The Best Laptops of 2022

From Apple's latest iteration of the MacBook Air to Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 360, here are our picks for the best laptops of the year.
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
Apple's latest iteration of the MacBook Air comes equipped with a M2 chip, that features an 8-core GPU and CPU. It starts at Rs 1,19,900, which isn't cheap, but it makes a case for itself as one the best performing laptops in its segment.
Dell's XPS 13 has a beautiful design, an excellent display and great performance. It is a reliable daily laptop that can blow through office work with ease while giving you some headroom for gaming. You can find it online starting at Rs 1,04, 989.
HP's Spectre x360 has a great design with a premium feel while giving you some flexibility with its foldable nature. It starts at Rs 1,34,999.
Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Nano combines all the stylistic aspects of the ThinkPad line and combines it with great performance. It is also the lightest laptop Lenovo has made. You can find it online starting at Rs 1,53,000.
Unbelievably lightweight and offering a solid keyboard, display and battery life, you can't go wrong with the LG Gram. You can find it online starting at Rs 95,000.
Made by Microsoft, the Surface Laptop has been designed with portability and performance in mind. It delivers both reliably and is a great day-to-day work laptop. In India, the pricing starts at Rs 1,39,999.
With 12th Gen Intel processors, and a great design, Samsung's Galaxy Book 2 360 offers great value for the starting price of Rs 1,20,990.