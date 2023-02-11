Give your bae the best of tech this Valentine's Day

From a smartphone to an instant polaroid camera, here are some cool gifts to give your bae on Valentine's Day.
Nothing says "I love you" better than placing an 80k phone on your bae's palm, and the iPhone 14 perfectly fits that bill. This is for those who don't mind having a hole in their pockets
(a large one if your bae prefers the iPhone 14 Pro. Ooof!), but hey, the next time you argue about something, the EMI bill should come in handy.
The perfect way to tell your love "You are a klutz". Gently place the Apple AirTags in their hands
and explain how careless they are and how these Bluetooth-enabled trackers will help them find things they keep losing. Once their initial shock subsides, they will see this as a caring, thoughtful gift. Psst...if they don't, slowly walk away and pretend you are going for a stroll.
What's that? Your partner has a newfound interest in photography. Oh! But they absolutely suck? Hey, don't be mean! Indulge them a little
. There is no better way to encourage them than a fancy, niche instant camera like the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9. With some luck, they will get so bored of changing the reel every time that they might give up. Oh, you evil person, you.
Probably the best gift for an audiophile - a high-quality, analogue turntable for the best vinyl experience, like the Denon DP-29F, with a price that is just expensively affordable
. Pro-tip: When they begin asking about pairing it with audiophile speakers, quickly sneeze and change the conversation.
For those with Chai addiction, how about a temperature-controlled smart mug? Yes, that is a thing, and no, I did not make that up. Heck, you can even pair the Ember temperature Control Smart Mug 2 with a smartphone to get real-time temperature. Not only that, you can customise presets, and it can auto-sleep to save battery. Neat, huh?
Remember how we told you about AirTags for a Klutz? Well, this product is all about scents. I think you can put two and two together. When you hand them the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser and see their sad eyes tearing up, tell them, "It's not you. It's the ambience
!"
Ah, the humble power bank. The perfect gift for a couple who likes to fight over chargers. Instead of flicking your partner's charger for a quick top-up, use an Ambrane 20,000mAh power bank
to keep those "Mera charger kahan gaya?" arguments at a minimum.