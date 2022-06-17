In Pics | Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae marks the end of the line for Lambo's naturally aspirated V12

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

Almost a year ago, Lamborghini launched the last of the Aventador family, the LP 780-4 Ultimae Courpe and Roadster. The Roadster has finally made it to Indian shores, but there’s a catch: There’s only one. First showcased back in 2011, the Aventador is the last of its kind. By that we mean, that it will be the last of the Lamborghini cars to be powered by the naturally aspirated V12 that had become a staple to the Lamborghini line of cars since the 1963 350 GT. A spectacular line up of cars after that such as the Miura, Countach, Diablo and the Murcielago, all used the V12 with varying power figures. In its latest Ultimae guise, it is the fastest Aventador ever made. (Image: Lamborghini)Powered by a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, the Aventador Ultimae is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and can reach top speeds of 355 km/h, thanks to the 769 hp of maximum power that the V12 spins up at 8,500 rpm along with its 720 Nm of torque peaking at 6,750 rpm. Transmission from this monster of an engine to the rear wheels is handled by a 7-speed single clutch automatic gearbox. According to the Italian marquee, this will be the last of the NA V12s. Back in 2021, Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said, "the Aventador LP 780-4 denotes the last, purest and eternal naturally aspirated Lamborghini V12. It offers the essential experience of the twelve cylinders in terms of matchless design, engineering solutions and the most exciting driving experience, and it is the definitive Aventador that brings an extraordinary era to a close.” (Image: Lamborghini)Running in its final leg of the race, Lamborghini obviously had to specify the Ultimae with some of the best components. According to the company, the car takes the best of both the Aventador S and the Aventador SVJ to build a unique styling package. Each Ultimae will be marked by a unique plaque signifying its production number. The Ultimae gets a unique front bumper design that allows for more aerodynamic load on the front of the car along with tweaked rear diffusers. The exhaust pipes are mid-mounted similar to the Huracan STO and at the side you get to see more aggressive skirts. Lamborghini says that the Ultimae can be bought stock in an assortment of 18 colours. And then, you have the Lamborghini Ad Personam which further increases that paint scheme number to 300. India’s Ultimae Roadster, however, has been specified in a Solid Giallo Auge scheme with orange brake callipers. The engine bonnet is transparent and carbon fiber roof panels can be opted for separately. In terms of dimensions, the Ultimae measures 4,868 mm, 2,098 mm and 1,136 mm in the length, width and height respectively. Wheelbase measures 2,700 mm and the car weighs 1,550 kg when dry. Keep in mind, this is 25 kg lighter than the Aventador S, one of the variants the Ultimae is based on. (Image: Lamborghini)Commenting on India’s Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India said, “The Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is the most powerful Aventador ever made, and we are excited to introduce the Roadster version to our Lamborghini customers and enthusiasts in India. With the highest-performing naturally aspirated V12 engine in Lamborghini history, the Ultimae incorporates advanced technological solutions and unparalleled design. Limited to 250 units worldwide, the Ultimae is destined to become a timeless masterpiece in the Indian market.” (Image: Lamborghini)Of course, being a car that can potentially fly off into the sunset, Lamborghini has also packed the Ultimae to the gills with tech that mostly has to do with driving. All-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-steering, active suspension and four driving modes are all staple on the Ultimate. The majority of the interior creature comforts are still very conventional with lots of buttons to play around with and a very normal looking Infotainment display. The interior itself however, is specified with the Ultimae trim. Alcantara leather upholstery adorns most of the cabin with the exterior colour-coordinated stitching. Carbon fiber makes up most of the trim elements allowing for a very sporty, yet premium look. (Image: Lamborghini)Now, with the ongoing electric revolution around the world, the gas-guzzling engines are being replaced with more fuel-efficient turbo-charged engines. It is likely we will see some form of the V12, just like that, but it will also be battery assisted, which means a hybrid. This will obviously lower power figures, but hey, electric progress is something we would like to route for. As for the roadster that India finally got, like we mentioned, there is only one available. The company built 350 unit of the coupe variant and 250 units of the roadster variant, 15 of which are at the bottom of the sea thanks to a shipping accident. The one, and only one, that has finally made its way to Indian shores is sitting pretty in Lamborghini’s showroom in Delhi. The company hasn’t given any price tag at the moment, but we can estimate an on-road cost of roughly Rs 7-8 crore. 