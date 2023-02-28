Citroen launches all-electric E-C3 in India, prices start at Rs 11.5 lakh: See Pics

1/7

Citroën India launched the much-awaited New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric at a special introductory price of Rs 11,50,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Ë-C3 delivers a certified driving range of 320 km per charge (MIDC cycle), 100 percent DC fast charging capability, and a plethora of intuitive technology-driven features. With the famed Citroën Advanced Comfort on board combined with an efficient e-powertrain. (Image: Citroen)This full battery electric vehicle (BEV) B-hatch is from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric deliveries to the B2B and B2C segment will start from mid-February through the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country. (Image: Citroen)The new E-C3 is available with 13 exterior colour combinations, three packs with 47 customisation options. (Image: Citroen)Citroën will also extend its 100 percent direct online buying for the New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric. Customers in major Indian cities can order directly from the factory and get doorstep delivery of their Electric Vehicle (EV). (Image: Citroen)The automaker will also launch connectivity apps like MY CITROËN CONNECT and C-BUDDY on the New Ë-C3 All-Electric on both iOS and Android with features including driving behaviour analysis, vehicle tracking, emergency services call, auto crash notification, over-the-air software updates, usage-based insurance parameters and first in segment seven-year subscription. (Image: Citroen)The company will offer unique services like remote diagnostics and 100 percent parts availability to assure New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric customers of a stress-free ownership experience. (Image: Citroen)Citroën service on wheels will enhance reach and availability for customers covering the most common repairs at customer’s doorstep. This represents the Citroën Service Promise that extends “Comfort at Your Fingertips” for customers. (Image: Citroen)