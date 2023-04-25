In Pics: PM Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express train

1/8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Kerala's first Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Station on April 25. (Video Grab)

The Vande Bharat will cover 11 districts namely Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

He was received by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijaytan, Goevrnor Arif Mohammed Khan, Shashi Tharoor, MP and Mayor Arya Rajendran.

PM Modi, who arrived in Kerala on April 24 for a two-day visit, will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore. He will also inaugurate the Kochi Water Metro, of of its kind project that connects 10 islands around Kochi through battery-operated electric hybrid boats for seamless connectivity with the city. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Dressed in 'Mundu', PM Modi held a mega roadshow in Kochi on April 24. Sporting traditional Kerala attire, PM Modi walked through the streets of Kochi. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

People queued up on both sides of the road and cheered for the Prime Minister. They also showered flower petals on him. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

PM Modi was also seen shaking hands with people. The roadshow was markedly different from the PM's other roadshows, where he usually rides in an open-top vehicle. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

PM Modi's roadshow in Kerala is being seen as a show of strength in the southern state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aiming to make inroads ahead of next year's general elections. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi) (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News