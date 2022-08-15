Independence Day 2022 | PMs who unfurled the Tricolour at Red Fort

Charan Singh unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day. VP Singh unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day. (Image: Wikipedia) H.D. Deve Gowda unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day. Inder Kumar Gujral unfurled the national flag 1 time at the Red Fort on Independence Day. Gulzarilal Nanda didn't get a chance to unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day. Chandrasekhar didn't get a chance to unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort on the Independence Day. Faizan Javed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2022 unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort for the 9th time. (Image: News18)India's first prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had unfurled the national flag 17 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.Indira Gandhi unfurled the national flag 16 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.Dr Manmohan Singh unfurled the national flag 10 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.Atal Bihari Vajpayee unfurled the national flag 6 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.Rajiv Gandhi unfurled the national flag 5 times at the Red Fort on the independence Day.PV Narasimha Rao unfurled the national flag at the Red Fort 5 times on Independence Day.Morarji Desai unfurled the national flag 2 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day.Lal Bahadur Shastri unfurled the national flag 2 times at the Red Fort on Independence Day. (Image: Wikipedia)