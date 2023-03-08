In Pics: Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM, PM Narendra Modi attends swearing-in ceremony of BJP-led government

1/5

Moneycontrol News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha took oath for the second time as the Chief Minister of Tripura state on March 8. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also witnessed the oath-taking ceremony. (Image: PIB)Other than CM Manik Saha, eight other leaders, namely RL Nath, Pranjit Singha Roy, Sushri Santana Chakma, Sushant Chowdhury, Tinku Roy, Bikash Debbarma, Sudhanshu Das, and Sukla Charan Noatia also took oath as ministers. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi arrived in Tripura on March 8 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Manik Saha-led council of ministers. PM received a grand welcome on his arrival at Agartala, in Tripura. (Image: PIB)The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member House in the recent assembly elections in Tripura, while its ally IPFT managed to secure one seat. (Image: PIB)