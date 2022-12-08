In Pics | Celebrations as BJP records victory in Gujarat, Congress in Himachal Pradesh

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers at party's Delhi headquarters after the assembly elections results were declared on December 8. Party workers welcomed PM Modi with a huge garland to celebrate the party's win in Gujarat. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)The Bharatiya Janata Party on December 8 registered a historic victory in the Gujarat Assembly elections for a record seventh term. (Image: Twitter @BJP4India)Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel once again won from Ghatlodia constituency. With BJP registering landslide victory in Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel is all set to take oath for the second time as the Chief Minister. (Image: AP)Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP state President C R Patil, celebrate with sweets as the leads in Gujarat state elections in Gandhinagar. (Image: AP)Sudhir Sharma, Congress party candidate from Dharamshala, celebrates after winning from his constituency in Himachal Pradesh. (Image: AP)Supporters of the Indian National Congress celebrate outside a counting station in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. (Image: AP)Congress party's Himachal Pradesh state president Pratibha Singh, in red and winning candidates are welcomed on arrival at the party office following election victory in Shimla. (Image: AP)