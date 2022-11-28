Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi holds massive roadshow in Surat

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening led a massive roadshow at Surat in poll-bound Gujarat. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road along the 27-km route of the roadshow from the Surat airport to Varaccha, the city’s principal hub for diamond cutting and polishing. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)PM Modi was greeted by a huge crowd with chants of “Modi…Modi…” from Surat airport to Varachha on November 27. Supporters were seen wearing saffron caps and scarfs while holding a cut-out of lotus, the election symbol of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with an image of PM Modi. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)The 12 Assembly seats in Surat will vote in the first phase of elections on December 1. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed two poll rallies. He is scheduled to address four rallies on November 28. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)