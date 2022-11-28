 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gujarat Elections 2022: PM Narendra Modi holds massive roadshow in Surat

Nov 28, 2022 / 12:46 PM IST

Thousands of people gathered on both sides of the road along the 27-km route of the roadshow from the Surat airport to Varaccha, the city’s principal hub for diamond cutting and polishing.

(Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Earlier in the day, the prime minister addressed two poll rallies. He is scheduled to address four rallies on November 28. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi) (With inputs from agencies)
