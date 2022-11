The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Ujjain from Indore on November 28, the sixth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

The foot march started in the morning from Indore's Bada Ganpati square. A cyclist joined the yatra here and Gandhi was seen riding his bicycle briefly. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori’s son Satlaj Rahat also joined the yatra and said he presented two books dedicated to his late father, including his autobiography, to Gandhi. (Image: AICC via ANI)

The yatra, a mass contact initiative by the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, as per the schedule announced by the party. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)

The foot march entered Madhya Pradesh on November 23 at Bodarli village in Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra. (Image: AICC via ANI)