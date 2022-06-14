PM Narendra Modi offered prayers to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune during his one-day visit to Maharashtra

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minster Narendra Modi arrived in Pune on June 14. He was received by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)PM is on a day-long tour to the state. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM Modi’s day-long Maharashtra visit. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune. The ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people. He inspires us to serve others and nurture a compassionate society. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)PM also inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehru near Pune. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The Prime Minister was also presented with a special headgear, the Tukaram pagdi, on the occasion. Tukaram was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement. Tukaram was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Modi also interacted with 'warkaris' during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu. (Video grab: Twitter @PMOIndia)