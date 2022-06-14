 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Narendra Modi offered prayers to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune during his one-day visit to Maharashtra

Moneycontrol News
Jun 14, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

PM inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehru near Pune.

(Image: Twitter @PMOIndia)

Prime Minster Narendra Modi arrived in Pune on June 14. He was received by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia) PM is on a day-long tour to the state. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for PM Modi’s day-long Maharashtra visit. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia) Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers to Sant Tukaram Ji in Pune. The ideals of Sant Tukaram motivate several people. He inspires us to serve others and nurture a compassionate society. (Image: Twitter @PMOIndia) PM also inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehru near Pune. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The Prime Minister was also presented with a special headgear, the Tukaram pagdi, on the occasion. Tukaram was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement. Tukaram was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Modi also interacted with 'warkaris' during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu. (Video grab: Twitter @PMOIndia) (With inputs from PTI)
first published: Jun 14, 2022 03:30 pm
