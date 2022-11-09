 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport on November 11

Moneycontrol News
Nov 09, 2022 / 02:02 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5000 crores, on November 11. Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”.

(Image: ANI)

With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. (Image: ANI) It will be able to handle more around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently. (Image: ANI)
Passengers will travel through over 10,000 sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. (Image: ANI) This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 percent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. (Image: ANI)
