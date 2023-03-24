PM Modi addressed the One World TB Summit, launches development projects worth Rs 1,780 crore in Varanasi

1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the One World TB Summit at Rudrakash Convention Centre in Varanasi on March 24. Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were present on the occasion among other dignitaries. (Source: PIB)

He also launched various initiatives including the TB-Mukt Panchayat, the official pan-India rollout of a shorter TB Preventive Treatment (TPT), the Family-centric care model for TB and the release of India’s Annual TB Report 2023. (Source: PIB)

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the National Centre for Disease Control and High Containment Laboratory and inaugurated the site for the Metropolitan Public Health Surveillance Unit in Varanasi. (Source: PIB)

He also awarded select States/UTs and districts for their progress towards ending TB. The recipients of the awards were from Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir on the State/UT level and The Nilgiris, Pulwama, and Anantnag at the district level. (Source: PIB)

PM Modi also dedicated and laid the foundation stones of 28 development projects worth over Rs 1,780 crore in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi during a programme at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University ground in Varanasi. (Source: PIB)

He laid the foundation stone of the passenger ropeway from Varanasi Cantonment station to Godowlia. The project is estimated to cost Rs 645 crore. The 3.75-kilometre ropeway system will have five stations and facilitate the ease of movement for tourists, pilgrims and residents. (Source: PIB)

Modi also laid the foundation stone of a 55 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant at Bhagwanpur under the Namami Gange scheme. The project will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. (Source: PIB)

Under the Khelo India scheme, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Phase 2 and Phase 3 redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium. (Source: PIB)

He also dedicated 19 drinking water schemes that will benefit over three lakh people in 63 panchayats under the Jal Jeevan Mission. (Source: PIB)

To further strengthen the rural drinking water system, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under the mission. (Source: PIB)

Moneycontrol News