In Pics | Kolkata's Sree Bhumi Sporting Club designs 'Vatican City' themed Durga puja pandal

Moneycontrol News

With the much-awaited festival of Durga Puja just around the corner, the preparations for the celebration are in full swing. The Hindu festival of Navratri, or nine nights, will begin September 26. (Image: ANI)The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has come up with yet another uniquely beautiful theme for the festival in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Image: ANI)Kolkata’s Sree Bhumi Sporting Club pandal has this year been designed on the theme of 'Vatican City'. (Image: ANI)The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The 'pandal' that took 60 days to be completed, will surely attract many eyeballs in the city. (Image: ANI)The whole 'pandal' looks like a breathtaking combination of the Durga Puja festival and Vatican City's St Peter's Basilica. (Image: ANI)The 'pandal' was themed on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa skyscraper last year. People are reportedly already queueing up to catch a glimpse of the pandal. (Image: ANI)