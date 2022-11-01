Morbi Bridge Collapse | PM Modi visits tragedy site; meets injured at civil hospital

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on November 1 visited the site in Morbi, Gujarat, where a cable bridge had collapsed two days ago. (Image: Twitter @ANI)At least 134 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for the injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, plunging people into the Machchhu river. The search and rescue operation is still underway. (Image: Twitter @ANI)PM Modi also met persons who were involved in the rescue and relief operations. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Modi, along with Bhupendra Patel, met the injured admitted to Morbi Civil Hospital. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The prime minister had chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on October 31 to review the situation in Morbi. Modi was briefed on the rescue operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. (Image: AP)The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials. (Image: AP)Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee to probe the bridge collapse incident. Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested. (Image: AP)