In pics | Mango season is here: All about the king of fruits and India's leading export varieties

1/4

Mango—the ‘King of Fruits’—is one of the most relished fruits in India and the world over. India is the largest producer of mango in the world, home to about 1,000 varieties having specific eco-geographical requirements for its growth.

2/4

When the Portuguese landed in Kerala, it wasn’t just spices that they took back with them. The word ‘Mango’ originated from the Portuguese word ‘Mangga’ which is said to have been a direct influence of what they heard in Kerala. In Malayalam, mango is locally called ‘Manga’. Mangoes were first grown in India over 5,000 years ago.

3/4

Mango exports primarily take place in three forms: fresh mango, mango pulp, and mango slice. India is also a prominent exporter of fresh mangoes to the world. In 2021-22, India exported fresh mangoes to 39 countries.

4/4

India’s major mango-producing states are Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. Alphonso, Kesar, Totapuri and Banganpalli are the leading export varieties from India.