Lumpy Skin Disease infecting cattle in India; here’s all you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is an emerging threat to livestock worldwide. The disease has affected over 20 lakh cattle in India and killed about 1 lakh of them. (Image: News18 Creative)It is primarily transmitted in cattle and water buffalo by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks. There are no reports of LSD in sheep and goats or of their epidemiological involvement in the disease despite being kept in close proximity to cattle. (Image: News18 Creative)LSD is not zoonotic, meaning it does not spread from animals to humans, and humans cannot get infected with it. (Image: News18 Creative)The incubation period is between 4 and 14 days. (Image: News18 Creative)There is no known carrier state. Once an animal has recovered, it is well protected and cannot be the source of infection for other animals. (Image: News18 Creative)LSD’s first outbreak occurred in Africa. It is now endemic in most African countries. (Image: News18 Creative)The disease has spread across 251 districts in 15 states in India, as of September 23, 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)