Joshimath Sinking: Residents evacuate Uttarakhand's hill town; Rs 45 crore relief fund announced

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

The Uttarakhand state government on January 11 announced an interim relief of Rs 45 crore, amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh for each affected families who have been shifted to safer locations after land subsidence in Joshimath led to houses and establishments to develop cracks. (Image: AFP)Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Joshimath on January 11 and conducted an inspection of the affected areas. He also met the affected families in sinking Joshimath and spent the night in the town. (Image: Twitter @pushkardhami)Uttarakhand CM also announced that Rs 50,000 has been given by the state disaster authority to each family as non-adjustable one-time special grant for the transportation of goods and their immediate needs. (Image: Twitter @pushkardhami)Cracks have appeared in more than 700 buildings in Joshimath and so far 131 families have been shifted to safer locations even as geologists and experts scramble to ascertain the reasons for subsidies in the ecologically fragile region. (Image: AFP)A resident of Joshimath town in Uttarakhand broke down as she leaves her home that has been marked ‘unsafe’ by the district administration in the wake of the landslide and subsidies. Buildings that are unsafe have all been marked with red ‘X’ marks. (Image: AFP)The district magistrate said that a central team will survey the damage to properties and suggest a way forward while coordinating with the local administration in relief and rescue efforts. (Image: AFP)Many have evacuated their homes and the evacuation process is still underway. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt visited Joshimath on January 10 and met the affected people of the holy town. (Image: ANI)