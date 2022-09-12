In Pics: Visitors throng Kartavya Path after revamp, resuming their pre-COVID routines

Moneycontrol News

With the inauguration of the newly-christened Kartavya Path, hundreds of people from across the national capital thronged the India Gate on September 11, turning it into a "picnic” spot once again. (Image: AFP)For many families, the iconic India Gate became their favourite weekend destination for resuming their pre-COVID-19 routines from jogging, walking or taking their toddlers for a stroll. (Image: PTI)On the other side, from youngsters to the elderly, everyone was busy taking selfies on their mobile phones. At the same time, professional photographers also rejoiced as many insisted on getting their pictures clicked at the new spots. (Image: PTI)Undeterred by the sticky heat, hundreds thronged the revamped stretch on September 9 and clicked photographs. Most of the visitors appeared impressed with the refurbishing. (Image: AFP)Kartavya Path — stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate as part of the Central Vista Avenue -- was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. Four new pedestrian underpasses have been built at busy junctions to segregate vehicular traffic from pedestrian movement, making the street safe to cross. (Image: AFP)As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kartavya Path at India Gate on September 8. (Image: AFP)The revamped stretch is part of the Modi government's Rs 13,450 crore Central Vista redevelopment project which comprises a new parliament building and new offices and residences for the prime minister and the vice president among other things. (Image: AFP)