In Pics | Flood situation in Assam worsens, rescue operations continue

Moneycontrol News

Around 2 lakh people in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with landslides caused by incessant rain cutting off the Dima Hasao hill district with rail and road connections snapped. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Heavy downpour trigger extreme waterlogging in Hosai district. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The water levelof the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat district and Kopili river in the Kampur area in Nagaon district. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Normal life affected as flood situation prevails in Nagaon district's Kampur area. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Landslides have been reported from New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Rescue operations are on in the flood-hit areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire and emergency services are rescuing those affected by the floods. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Assam Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika visited and inspected the flood-affected Kampur area in the Nagaon district yesterday, May 16. (Image: Twitter @ANI)