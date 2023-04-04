In Pics: Bhutan King Jigme Wangchuk meets PM Modi in Delhi ahead of bilateral talks

1/7

The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, who is on a three-day state visit to India, was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 4 ahead of bilateral talks between the two countries. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

The meeting between the two leaders is seen as an opportunity to take stock of progress in bilateral relations. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

Earlier in the day, Bhutan King paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He also signed the visitors' book at Rajghat. (Image: AP)

He also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier on April 4. (Image: ANI)

On April 3, Bhutan King was welcomed by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who later paid him a visit in the evening. Jaishankar stated that he "truly appreciates" the Bhutan King's goal of advancing the special relationship with India. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

The Bhutan King is India at the invitation of President Droupadi Murmu. The King is being accompanied by Bhutan's Foreign Minister Dr Tandi Dorji and other senior officials. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

King Wangchuck's visit is in keeping with the long-standing tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two nations. The unique relationship between India and Bhutan has been preserved by a custom of frequent high-level exchanges between the two nations. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)

Moneycontrol News