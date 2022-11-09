In Pics | Bengaluru international airport's swanky new Terminal 2 to begin operations on January 15

The much-awaited Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which was inaugurated on November 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will open for commercial operations on January 15. The airlines Star Air will be the first one to operate from the latest terminal. Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”.
SOM's Design Principal Peter Lefkovits says that one of the reasons Terminal 2 at the Bangalore international airport (above) is world-class, is that it is the largest airport building in the world to have been pre-certified as a LEED Platinum building. (Image: ANI)
The airlines Star Air will operate the first flight from the latest terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport on January 15. The airline took to social media to share the news. (Image: Twitter @OfficialStarAir)
The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is built at a cost of around Rs 5000 crores. (Image: ANI)
With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. (Image: ANI)
It will be able to handle more around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently. (Image: ANI)
Passengers will travel through over 10,000 sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. (Image: ANI)
This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 percent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. (Image: ANI)