In Pics | Bengaluru international airport's swanky new Terminal 2 to begin operations on January 15

The much-awaited Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is all set to begin commercial operations on January 15.The airlines Star Air will operate the first flight from the latest terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport on January 15. The airline took to social media to share the news. (Image: Twitter @OfficialStarAir)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Bengaluru International Airport.The Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru is built at a cost of around Rs 5000 crores. (Image: ANI)With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. (Image: ANI)It will be able to handle more around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently. (Image: ANI)Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. (Image: ANI)Passengers will travel through over 10,000 sq mt of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology. (Image: ANI)This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 percent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. (Image: ANI)