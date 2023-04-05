In Pics: Avalanche in Indian Himalayas kills seven; rescuers scour site for more victims

1/6

Rescue teams made final checks on April 5 for anyone still trapped in an avalanche that swept down on a road in the Indian Himalayan state of Sikkim the day before, killing seven people. (Image: Reuters)

An avalanche swept away a group of tourists in the Himalayas in northeastern India on April 4. Army spokesperson Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said rescuers pulled out at least 23 tourists from the snow and took them to a hospital for treatment. (Image: AP)

India’s Border Roads Organization said the tourists were hit by the avalanche near the Nathu La mountain pass in Sikkim state. State disaster response teams and the military were assisting in rescue efforts. (Image: AFP)

A video released by the Indian army showed rescuers digging through the snow to find an undetermined number of missing people swept away by the avalanche down a mountain slope. (Image: AP)

Nathu La serves is a route for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage to Mount Kailash in China, considered one of the holiest pilgrimages in Hinduism. (Image: Reuters)

The ecologically sensitive Himalayan region, which has been severely affected by global warming, is prone to avalanches. Last year 27 trainee mountaineers were killed in an avalanche in the northern Uttarakhand region. (Image: AP) (With inputs from agencies)

