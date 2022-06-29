In Pics | A look at some iconic buildings by Shapoorji Pallonji Group

Moneycontrol News

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 1937 | One of the oldest cricket stadiums in the country - the stadium hosts an impressive pavilion, clubhouse and swimming pool and was inaugurated by the then Governor of Mumbai, Lord Brabourne. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)Reserve Bank of India (old building), Mumbai, 1939 | The first large bank built by Shapoorji Pallonji for a client of pre-eminent stature, establishing themselves as reliable builders. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)Bank of India, Mumbai, 1944 | The first banking gateway for India - a modern classicism with an influence of art deco and the vernacular. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)Mahatma Mandir, Dandi Kutir, 1962 | The museum is designed using sophisticated electronics technology to deliver audio, video, 3D display and 360 degree shows to share the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)Taj Mahal Palace - Tower Wing, Mumbai, 1970 | Extension of the iconic heritage Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the 20 story tower wing faces the Gateway of India and the Arabian Sea. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)Mafatlal Centre, Mumbai, 1970 | A seminal RCC building of its time, the first to have marble cladding. The inverted 'V'- shaped columns in the stilt area become vertical bands on the facade, and wrap the building in their linearity, as the windows recede discretely. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)Qasr Al Alam Palace, Oman, 1975 | This landmark project is the first of many international projects of Shapoorji Pallonji. It involved the construction of the structure, MEP and finishing works of a Palace Complex including the Sea Wall, Jetty, Ladies and Children's Wings, Guest Wing, Palace Office, Swimming Pool and a Rooftop Helipad. The palace was built for the ruler of the Sultanate of Oman in Muscat and was the first key global project of the group. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)Reserve Bank of India (new building), Mumbai, 1980 | The RBI was constructed by Shapoorji Pallonji during the time when the government of India banned expensive projects as a part of its austerity drive. The structure has not only guarded the purse of India's bullion and issued its notes and coins, but has also witnessed the formulation and implementation of the government's monetary policy and international foreign exchange transactions. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)DLF IT Park, Gurugram, 2009 | Spread over eight million square feet, the DLF IT Park ranks amongst the largest office complexes in India. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)Jammu Udhampur Highway, Jammu, 2014 | Jammu Udhampur Highway, a hill project, improves connectivity of Kashmir to the rest of India. (Source: Shapoorji Pallonji)