Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 | The story of Lord Ganesha

Indian devotees brings home Lord Ganesha to celebrate the ten-day long auspicious Ganesh festival, which will be observed on August 31 this year.
On the occassion of Ganesh Chaturthi we bring you the elephant god's story (Image: News18 Creative)
Lord Shiva had once gone to fight a battle against evil, leaving Parvati all alone at home in Mount Kailash (Image: News18 Creative)
The Goddess needed to go for a bath, but had no one to stand guard. She used to smear turmeric paste on her body, and used some of it to mould into a little boy's form (Image: News18 Creative)
She then breathed life into that mould and that's how Lord Ganesha was born (Image: News18 Creative)
Little Ganesha was strictly told not to let anyone in while his mother bathed (Image: News18 Creative)
Soon enough, Lord Shiva returned home from battle (Image: News18 Creative)
He was rather taken aback to find a strange little boy stopping him from entering his own house (Image: News18 Creative)
Lord Shiva ordered his army to attack the little boy (Image: News18 Creative)
But Ganesha fought back well and defeated all (Image: News18 Creative)
Then, in a fit of rage, Lord Shiva cut off Ganesha's head in one blow, killing him instantly (Image: News18 Creative)
When Goddess Parvati learnt of this, she was livid. She summoned all her avatars and decided to wipe away all of mankind (Image: News18 Creative)
Lord Shiva realised his mistake and pleaded with her to stop (Image: News18 Creative)
But Goddess Parvati had two conditions -- that Lord Ganesha be brought back to life, and that he be worshipped first, before all the other gods (Image: News18 Creative)
Lord Shiva asked Lord Brahma to bring to him the head of the first creature he sees sleeping, with its head facing north (Image: News18 Creative)
Lord Brahma returned with an elephant's head, which Lord Shiva then placed on Lord Ganesha's body (Image: News18 Creative)
After bringing him to life, Lord Shiva declared Lord Ganesha as his son and all was well again in Mount Kailash (Image: News18 Creative)