DefExpo 2022 | PM Modi inaugurates 12th edition of Defence Expo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugrated the Defence Expo 2022 at Gandhinagar on October 19. This is the 12th edition of the event that has been organised on the theme 'Path to Pride'. (Source: ANI)With an aim to give impetus to the defence sector, India's biggest ever defence exhibition - DefExpo 2022 - is being held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. (Source: ANI)Modi laid the foundation stone of 52 Wing Air Force Station Deesa at the inauguration ceremony of the Def Expo22. (Source: ANI)Modi said, "Defence Expo 2022 is displaying a grand picture of the New India, the resolution for which was taken by us during Amrit Kaal. It has the nation's development, states' participation, youth power, young dreams, young courage and youth's capabilities." (Source: ANI)This year's DefExpo is the first-ever edition for Indian companies. The DefExpo also marks the celebration of one year of the formation of the seven new defence companies, carved out of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. (Source: ANI)The Indian Pavillion - a marque pavillion of the Department of Defence Production - will showcase the maturity of indigenous defence products in defence while presenting India's vision for 2047. (Source: ANI)