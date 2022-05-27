Bharat Drone Mahotsav in Pics | PM Modi interacts with startups at India's biggest drone festival

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s biggest drone festival, Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on May 27. (Image: Twitter @PBNS_India)PM Modi digitally launched 150 remote pilot certificates. "I had the chance to interact with drone engineers and startups at Bharat Drone Mahotsav. It was so heartening to see them say, "Sir, all this is 'Made in India'," Modi said. "Based on our startup power, India is marching ahead with great speed to becoming the drone technology hub of the world". (Image: Twitter @PBNS_India)More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Bharat Drone Mahotsav is a two-day event being held on May 27 and 28. Over 1600 delegates including government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, and executives from PSUs, private companies and drone startups are participating in the Mahotsav. (Image: Twitter @PBNS_India)Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia accompanied PM Modi in Mahotsav. Scindia addressed India’s biggest drone festival: “It is estimated that the drone industry will reach Rs 15,000 crore turnover by the year 2026. Today, there are 270 drone startups in India.” (Image: Twitter @PBNS_India)“While a drone can help security forces in maintaining security, it can also help farmers. We’ve brought new drone rules and released a drone space map,” Scindia said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)