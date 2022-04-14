Ambedkar Jayanti | Nation celebrates 131st birth anniversary of the father of Indian Constitution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. Balasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. Balasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)
Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to honour Dr BR Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary -- a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against discrimination towards dalits. President Ram Nath Kovind offer tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Patna. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
BJP chief JP Nadda and others pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at party headquarters in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Dadar, Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Here are some of his inspiring quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as the father of Indian constitution. (Image: News18 Creative)
“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
“Life should be great rather than long,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)