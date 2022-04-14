 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambedkar Jayanti | Nation celebrates 131st birth anniversary of the father of Indian Constitution

Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. Balasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

(Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Dr. Balasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi) Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 to honour Dr BR Ambedkar on his 131st birth anniversary -- a jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against discrimination towards dalits. President Ram Nath Kovind offer tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Patna. (Image: Twitter @ANI) BJP chief JP Nadda and others pay tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at party headquarters in Delhi. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Dadar, Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI) Here are some of his inspiring quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as the father of Indian constitution. (Image: News18 Creative) “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative) “Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative) “Life should be great rather than long,” BR Ambedkar. (Image: News18 Creative)
first published: Apr 14, 2022 01:14 pm
