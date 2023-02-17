Aero India Show 2023: Huge crowd witnessed on the final day of air show

1/13

Moneycontrol News

As the curtains fall on Aero India 2023, a snapshot from the last day of the event that encapsulates the IAF through the ages. (Image: Twitter @IAF_MCC)A large number of people gathered on the last day of the 14th edition of Asia's largest aero show, Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru's Yalahanka air base on February 17. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)The exercise performed by the Sarang and Suryakirana teams thrilled the crowd. The scenes drawn in the sky, attack modes, and escaping near collision in the blink of an eye, were surprising. (Image: Twitter @PRODefNgp)F-35 display on the final day of Aero India 2023. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)Rafale made the final display on the last day of Aero India 2023. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)Sarang helicopter display team displayed a show on the final day of Aero India 2023. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)Su-30 MKi in the skies of Bengaluru on February 17. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)Various moods of LCA Tejas on the final day of Aero India 2023. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)Suryakirans carrying out display on final day of the show. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)The sky of India's aerospace hub witnessed the potential of New India. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)Commentary running apace with the machines in the air - ably led by Group Captain Pranjal Singh and Wing Commander Parvinder Singh - made the Aero Show 2023 experience memorable. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)Picture of Lord Hanuman once again displayed on the tail of HLFT-42 full-scale model of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), showcased at the airshow in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Image: ANI)The last day of the air show was open to the general public. The mega show saw participation from over 98 countries. (Image: Twitter @SpokespersonMoD)