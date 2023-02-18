English
    Market posts smart gains as FIIs turn buyer; rupee slips further

    Indian rupee lost 33 paise to close at 82.83 per dollar on February 10 against its February 10 closing of 82.50.

    Rakesh Patil
    February 18, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
    Indian equity market posted smart gains in the volatile week ended February 17 amid rising concern over further rate hikes going ahead post release of key macroeconomic numbers and FIIs turning buyers after a long time.
    Indian equity market posted smart gains in the volatile week ended February 17 amid rising concern over further rate hikes going ahead post release of key macroeconomic numbers and FIIs turning buyers after a long time.
    For the week, BSE Sensex added 319.87 points or 0.52 percent to close at 61,002.57, while Nifty50 shed 87.7 points or 0.49 percent to end at 17,944.2.
    For the week, BSE Sensex added 319.87 points or 0.52 percent to close at 61,002.57, while Nifty50 shed 87.7 points or 0.49 percent to end at 17,944.2.
    BSE Mid-cap Index fell 0.82 percent dragged by Balkrishna Industries, Rajesh Exports, Lupin, Vodafone Idea, PB Fintech, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Indian Overseas Bank, Adani Power, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank Of India and Tube Investments of India. However, Oil India, Torrent Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Glenmark Pharma, Schaeffler India and PI Industries rose 5-16 percent.
    BSE Mid-cap Index fell 0.82 percent dragged by Balkrishna Industries, Rajesh Exports, Lupin, Vodafone Idea, PB Fintech, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Indian Overseas Bank, Adani Power, AU Small Finance Bank, Bank Of India and Tube Investments of India. However, Oil India, Torrent Power, Hindustan Aeronautics, Glenmark Pharma, Schaeffler India and PI Industries rose 5-16 percent.
    The BSE Small-cap index shed 0.7 percent dragged by EKI Energy Services, TV Today Network, BF Investment, PC Jeweller, Ester Industries, Binny, Emami Paper Mills, Allcargo Logistics, IDFC, Sadbhav Engineering and Rico Auto. Gainers included Nucleus Software Exports, Shilpa Medicare, Finolex Cables, Mirza International, Primo Chemicals, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Steel Exchange India and Power Mech Projects.
    The BSE Small-cap index shed 0.7 percent dragged by EKI Energy Services, TV Today Network, BF Investment, PC Jeweller, Ester Industries, Binny, Emami Paper Mills, Allcargo Logistics, IDFC, Sadbhav Engineering and Rico Auto. Gainers included Nucleus Software Exports, Shilpa Medicare, Finolex Cables, Mirza International, Primo Chemicals, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Waaree Renewable Technologies, Steel Exchange India and Power Mech Projects.
    The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat in the second consecutive week. Gainers included Tech Mahindra, Shree Cements, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, UPL and Reliance Industries. However, losers were Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa).
    The BSE Large-cap Index ended flat in the second consecutive week. Gainers included Tech Mahindra, Shree Cements, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, UPL and Reliance Industries. However, losers were Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa).
    Among sectors, BSE Power index fell 3 percent, Realty index down 2.8 percent, Bank Index down 1 percent. However, BSE Metal index rose 2 percent, while Capital Goods and Energy indices added 1 percent each.
    Among sectors, BSE Power index fell 3 percent, Realty index down 2.8 percent, Bank Index down 1 percent. However, BSE Metal index rose 2 percent, while Capital Goods and Energy indices added 1 percent each.
    Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by ITC, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro. On the other hand, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consultancy Services lost most of their marketcap.
    Among BSE Sensex, Reliance Industries added the most in terms of marketcap followed by ITC, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro. On the other hand, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Consultancy Services lost most of their marketcap.
    In this week, Indian rupee fell further against the US dollar as it lost 33 paise to close at 82.83 per dollar on February 10 against its February 10 closing of 82.50.
    In this week, Indian rupee fell further against the US dollar as it lost 33 paise to close at 82.83 per dollar on February 10 against its February 10 closing of 82.50.
    After 10 weeks, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian equity markets. The FIIs bought equities worth Rs 4,005.85 crore in this week. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying as they bought equities worth of Rs 2,735.1 crore. In the month of February, till now, FIIs sold equity worth of Rs 1,408.36crore and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 9,188.15 crore.
    After 10 weeks, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian equity markets. The FIIs bought equities worth Rs 4,005.85 crore in this week. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying as they bought equities worth of Rs 2,735.1 crore. In the month of February, till now, FIIs sold equity worth of Rs 1,408.36crore and DIIs bought equities worth of Rs 9,188.15 crore.
