WPL 2023: Mumbai thrash Gujarat, Bollywood sprinkles stardust on WPL opener

Mumbai Indians thrashed Gujarat Giants by 143 runs in the opening match of the inaugural Women's Premier League tournament at a packed house in Mumbai on March 4. (Image: AFP)The tournament witnessed a star-studded musical performance by Bollywood actors amid thundering cheers by fans gathered for the first-ever cricket franchise league in what experts have billed as a game-changing moment for women's sport.The WPL has earned India's cricket board a shade under $700 million in franchise and media rights, making it the second-most valuable domestic women's sports competition globally after US professional basketball.Batting first, Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 14 fours in her 65 off 30 balls to take her team to 207 for five in 20 overs before her bowlers sent Gujarat Giants reeling to a paltry 64 for nine in 15.1 overs. (Image: AFP)"We kept things simple and clear. Told players to play natural," player-of-the-match Kaur said at the post-match ceremony. "Obviously it's a big day for women's cricket but it was all about backing yourself." (Image: AFP)Giants batsman Dayalan Hemalatha top scored for her team with an unbeaten 29 off 23 balls, with two sixes and one four. (Image: AFP)Tail-ender Monica Patel was the second-highest scorer with 10 before Mumbai bowler Saika Ishaque clean bowled her to seal the victory. (Image: AFP)Ishaque returned figures of 4-11 in 3.1 overs. Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr took two wickets each and Issy Wong bagged one for seven runs. (Image: AFP)Three Giants batters fell without scoring, while skipper Beth Mooney retired hurt also on nought after she injured her left knee in the first over. (Image: AFP)