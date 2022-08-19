Stocks to Watch Today | Wipro, Sona BLW, Max Healthcare, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Government of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund have picked 2 percent stake in Sona BLW Precision Forgings. Government of Singapore acquired 30,68,730 equity shares in the company, while SBI Mutual Fund bought 87 lakh shares via open market transactions on Thursday. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 505 per share. However, Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Blackstone, sold 7,94,33,500 equity shares (13.6 percent stake) in the company at an average price of Rs 509.10 per share.Wipro: The stock will be in focus as the IT services provider has received a multi-year contract to deliver Service integration and management (SIAM) services to HM Treasury (HMT). Wipro and HMT will collaborate to enable end-to-end SIAM services, from strategy, design, and implementation to running business-as-usual services such as day-to-day coordination of service integration across HMT’s vendors.Max Healthcare Institute: HDFC Asset Management Company has bought 0.4% equity stake in the company via open market transactions on August 16. With this, its shareholding in the company stands increased to 5.18%, up from 4.78% earlier.Capacite Infraprojects: Newquest Asia Investments II Limited sold 10 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 135.21 per share.Greenpanel Industries: Rating agency ICRA has upgraded the long term ratings of the company to A+ (stable) and short term ratings to A1+, from A and A1, respectively.Metropolis Healthcare: Vijender Singh has resigned as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. The company has agreed to release him from the position of CEO from the closing of business hours of August 17.Talbros Engineering: The company has commenced construction on land acquired admeasuring 2.2 acre in Faridabad for setting up of new production unit.SecMark Consultancy: The company said the meeting of board of directors is scheduled to be held on August 23 to consider issue of bonus shares to the equity shareholders. The board will also approve the proposal of migration of company from SME platform of BSE to Main Board of BSE Limited as well as listing on the Main Board of National Stock Exchange.