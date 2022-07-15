Stocks to Watch Today | JSPL, ACC, Tata Elxsi, and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: Jindal Steel & Power, Federal Bank, Aditya Birla Money, Deep Diamond India, Den Networks, Integrated Capital Services, Just Dial, Kesoram Industries, Lloyds Metals and Energy, L&T Technology Services, Oberoi Realty, and Opto Circuits (India) will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on July 15 while HDFC Bank, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Netlink Solutions, Pil Italica Lifestyle, and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will be in focus ahead of their quarterly earnings are out on July 16.: The cement company reported a 60 percent on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 227 crore in quarter ended June 2022 dented by rising global fuel costs and related inflationary impacts. EBITDA fell 51 percent YoY to Rs 426 crore and margin declined by 1,310 bps to 9.7 percent in Q2CY22. Revenue increased by 15 percent YoY to Rs 4,393 crore with cement sales volumes up 10.5 percent at 7.56 million tonnes and ready mix concrete sales volumes up 43.1 percent at 0.83 million cubic metres.: Subsidiary Cipla Health has signed definitive agreements for acquisition of Endura Mass, a nutritional supplement brand in the category of weight gain from Medinnbelle Herbalcare Private Limited. Endura and all other associated trademarks would be part of the acquisition.: The company has reported nearly 9 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 43.25 crore in quarter ended June 2022, but revenue increased nearly 5 percent to Rs 630.9 crore in the same period with subscription revenue rising 3 percent YoY to Rs 272.7 crore and broadband revenue up 24 percent YoY to Rs 113.9 crore.: The company clocked a robust 63 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 184.7 crore for quarter ended June 2022 on strong operating profit and topline growth. Revenues from operations at Rs 725.9 crore grew by 30 percent YoY and EBITDA increased 58.8 percent YoY to 238.2 crore in Q1FY23.: The company has signed 10-year biologics manufacturing agreement with leading animal health company, Zoetis. It will manufacture the drug substance for Librela (bedinvetmab), a monoclonal antibody used for treating osteoarthritis in dogs. Syngene's collaboration with Zoetis has started in 2011.: The stock broking company has reported a healthy 46.5 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 181.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by strong topline. Revenue grew by 45 percent YoY to Rs 669.8 crore in Q1FY23 with healthy growth in fees and commission income, and interest income.: The company posted loss of Rs 331 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 against profit of Rs 331.6 crore impacted by loss at operating level due to higher raw material cost and finance cost. However, revenue increased by 18.2 percent YoY to Rs 1,994 crore in Q1FY23.