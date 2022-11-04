Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 4

Sandip Das

Indian equity benchmarks ended higher in a volatile session on November 4. At close, the Sensex was up 113.95 points or 0.19% at 60,950.36, and the Nifty was up 64.50 points or 0.36% at 18,117.20.Adani Enterprises | CMP: Rs 3,825.90 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after the firm recorded a healthy 122% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 432.3 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, driven by strong operating as well as top line performance. Revenue increased 189% YoY to Rs 38,175 crore and EBIDTA rose by 69% to Rs 2,136 crore on account of strong performance by integrated resource management and airport business.Cipla | CMP: Rs 1,146.05 | The scrip ended in the red even as the company reported a 10.9 percent on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 788.9 crore for the quarter ended September, which was above the street expectation of Rs 771.3 crore. The drugmaker reported a 5.6 percent on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 5,828.4 crore, which was also above analysts' expectations of Rs 5,723.9 crore. The beat in the company's topline was triggered by a better-than-expected performance in North America.GAIL (India) | CMP: Rs 88.90 | The share price ended in the red as the firm posted a 46 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax at Rs 1,537 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Net profit stood at Rs 2,862.95 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, too, net profit was lower by about 47 percent. GAIL's revenue from operations jumped 78 percent YoY to Rs 38,479 crore. Sequentially, revenue gained 2.4 percent from Rs 37,562 crore during the June quarter.Titan Company | CMP: Rs 2,770 | The stock ended in the green after the company reported a year-on-year growth of 33 percent in its standalone profit after tax at Rs 857 crore for the September quarter. Net profit stood at Rs 641 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. This was much higher than analysts' expectations of Rs 713 crore. Standalone revenue grew 21.8 percent YoY to Rs 8,730 crore from Rs 7,170 crore. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA jumped 29.4 percent to Rs 1,234 crore as against Rs 954 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 46.30 | The scrip rose over 8 percent after the company said it has been awarded a contract for increasing speed potential to 160 KMPH in Pradhankhanta-Bandhua section of the Dhanbad division of East Central Railway. The total cost of the contract is Rs 137.55 crore.GMM Pfaudler | CMP: Rs 1,973.35 | The stock price jumped 6 percent after the company reported a 150% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 97 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 on strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 780 crore increased by 20.5 percent YoY.Goa Carbon | CMP: Rs 498.45 | The share price hit 20 percent upper circuit after the company reported profit at Rs 35.4 crore. Revenue came in at Rs 426.3 crore against Rs 150.5 crore (YoY).Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 18.45 | The stock added over 2 percent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 40.7 crore versus Rs 18.5 crore. Its revenue was up 53.2% at Rs 476.6 crore versus Rs 311 crore, YoY.Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 8.45 | The share price ended in the red after the telecom firm posted a loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, widening from a loss of Rs 7,296.7 crore in the previous quarter. EBIT loss rose to 1,558.2 crore from Rs 1,475.9 crore and EBITDA margin dropped to 38.6% from 41.6% during the same period. The tepid top line also impacted profitability. Gross revenue for the quarter at Rs 10,614.6 crore increased by 2% on a sequential basis.Amara Raja Batteries | CMP: Rs 569.95 | The scrip jumped over 9 percent after the company reported a 39% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 201.22 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 led by strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 2,700.5 crore increased 19.3% compared to the year-ago period.