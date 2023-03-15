Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on March 15

1/11

Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the highly volatile session on March 15 with Nifty below 17000. At close, the Sensex was down 344.29 points or 0.59% at 57,555.90, and the Nifty was down 71.10 points or 0.42% at 16,972.20.

KEC International | CMP: Rs 463 | The share price gained over 2 percent after the company secured orders worth Rs 1,028 crore across its various businesses. The transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for T&D projects in East Asia Pacific, Middle East and Americas, including 500/230 kV GIS substation order in Thailand, 110 kV transmission line order in Saudi Arabia, supply of towers in Middle East, secured by its subsidiary in the UAE and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by subsidiary, SAE Towers, the company said in its release.

Dreamfolks Services | CMP: Rs 423.75 | The stock price rose over 3 percent after the company said it has entered into an agreement with Visa Worldwide Pte. Ltd. The agreement is for launching global duty-free services programme, the company said in an exchange filing.

KPIT Technologies | CMP: Rs 842.50 | The scrip jumped over 8 percent after the company announced partnership with Honda to accelerate Honda’s software-defined mobility journey. According to KPIT Tech, the partnership in the mid to long term will expand to over 2,000 software and vehicle system professionals from KPIT across the globe to power Honda’s SDM roadmap until the year 2030 and beyond.

Voltas | CMP: Rs 877.25 | The stock ended in the green on March 15. The management said in an investor meeting that it is planning price hikes in April. This makes Nomura positive on the stock. It has a buy rating on Voltas with a target price of Rs 1,083.

Cipla | CMP: Rs 879 | The scrip ended in the green after the company announced plans to sell a 51.18 percent majority stake held in its Uganda-based subsidiary, Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited (CQCIL), to Africa Capitalworks SSA. With the stake sale, which will be priced at $25-30 million CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of Cipla.

PNC Infratech | CMP: Rs 287 | The share price ended in the green after the company was declared the lowest bidder for a highway project with Rs 1,260-crore bid. The project is for the construction of a six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Pachmon village to Anarbansalea village, under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar on a hybrid annuity mode from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), on March 14, 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Railtel Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 107.45 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the company bagged a Rs 287.57-crore order. The work order from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing is for supply, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of IT infrastructure in greenfield data centres at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with training and support, the company said in an exchange filing.

Elgi Equipments | CMP: Rs 480.95 | The stock ended in the green after the company's wholly owned subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc has acquired 33.33% stake in CS Industrial Services LLC. CS Industrial Services will act as an exclusive dealer or distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, for sale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam | CMP: Rs 194.35 | The scrip ended in the green on March 15. The board of directors of Mishra Dhatu Nigam at its meeting held on March 15, 2023 approved declaration of interim dividend Rs 1.68 per equity share (16.80%) of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.

KPI Green Energy | CMP: Rs 448 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after the company received commissioning certificates from Gujarat Energy Dvpt agency for 31 MW solar projects.

Sandip Das