Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 3

Benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the volatile session on January 3. At close, the Sensex was up 126.41 points or 0.21 percent at 61,294.20, and the Nifty was up 35 points or 0.19 percent at 18,232.50.Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 239.95 | The scrip ended in the red after an operational creditor filed an insolvency case against the company for allegedly defaulting on an amount of over Rs 211 crore, as per a regulatory filing by the company on January 2.Zomato | CMP: Rs 58.90 | The share price shed over 2 percent after Gunjan Patidar, co-founder and chief technology officer of Zomato, tendered his resignation. Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato. He built the core tech systems for it.Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 331 | The stock ended in the green on January 3. The company's mined metal production at 254kt increased by one percent YoY driven by higher ore production, and down 1 percent QoQ due to overall mined metal grades. Refined metal production at 257kt fell two percent YoY as per mined metal availability, but sequentially grew 5 percent with better plant and mined metal availability.State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 612.95 | The scrip ended in the green on January 3. The executive committee of its Central Board has approved a plan to raise funds through the issue of infrastructure bonds worth up to Rs 10,000 crore during the financial year 2023. The approval was given for “...raising Infrastructure Bonds up to an amount of Rs 10,000 crore through a public issue or private placement, during FY23,” the bank said in an exchange filing.UCO Bank | CMP: Rs 32.90 | The share price jumped 5 percent on January 3. The Board of Directors of UCO Bank at its meeting held on January 3 has approved the proposal for raising Tier I Capital aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore in the form of Additional Tier I Bonds in one or more tranches up to FY24 i.e. till March 31, 2024.South Indian Bank | CMP: Rs 20.50 | The scrip surged 7 percent on January 3. South Indian Bank clocked 18 percent year-on-year growth in gross advances at Rs 70,168 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 and deposits in the same period grew by 3 percent to Rs 90,714 crore. CASA ratio improved to 33.84 percent from 31.95 percent YoY.M&M Financial Services | CMP: Rs 234.25 | The stock shed over 2 percent after Jefferies maintained its 'underperform' rating on the stock. The global research firm has retained its 'underperform' call with a target of Rs 175 per share, a downside of 34 percent from the current market price.HFCL | CMP: Rs 76.70 | The share price ended in the green after the firm along with its subsidiary, HTL, received orders worth Rs 95.38 crore from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services for the supply of optical fibre cables to one of the leading private telecom operators of the country. The orders will be executed by February 2023.Likhitha Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 239 | The share price added 3 percent after the firm received orders worth Rs 120 crore from various oil and gas distribution companies during the quarter ended December 2022.Piramal Pharma | CMP: Rs 123.50 | The scrip ended in the green on January 3. “Night is darkest before dawn,” said Alok Dalal, Equity Strategist at Jefferies, suggesting that investors should not read too much into the selloff. Piramal Pharma was demerged from Piramal Enterprises and got listed on the bourses in October last year. After listing at around Rs 201, it fell down to Rs 113 last week.