Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 29

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

On December 29, the Sensex ended 223.60 points higher at 61,133. Nifty gained 68.50 points to end at 18191. About 1813 shares advanced, 1562 shares declined, and 141 shares were unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and losersSpandana Sphoorthy | CMP: Rs 556 | The stock rallied 5 percent and hit upper circuit after the company approved the transfer of its stressed loan portfolio, including written-off loans, to an asset reconstruction company (ARC). Stressed loans worth Rs 323 crore will be sold off Rs 95 crore.Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 89.50 | Shares of Ashoka Buildcon jumped over 4 percent after the company said it has bagged an order worth Rs 755 crore from Madhya Pradesh PoorvKshetra Vidyut Vitaran (MPPKVVCL) .The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 91.85 a share and rose as much as 4.2 percent in the early deals. It closed 1.5 percent higher.Kanoria Chemicals | CMP: Rs 151.30 | The company will commence commercial production of the phenolic resin plant at Ankleshwar in Gujarat, on January 1, 2023. The production capacity is 6,500 MTPA. On back of this announcement, the stock gained 20 percent and hit upper circuit.Aster DM | CMP: Rs 232| Ramesh Cardiac and Multispeciality Hospital, a subsidiary of Aster DM Healthcare signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100 percent stake in Adiran IB Healthcare for Rs 1.6 crore. The stock ended over a percent higher.Brand Concepts | CMP: Rs 276.60| The company has entered a long-term contract of licensing with ABG (Authentic Brand Group) to launch travel and fashion accessories under the iconic fashion brand Aeropostale in India. The stock gained 5 percent and hit upper circuitTransformer and Rectifiers | CMP: Rs 56.70 | The company bagged an order worth Rs 123 cr. With this order, the company’s order book as on date stands at Rs 1513 crore, as per the exchange filing. The stock gained 2.8 percent in trade.Medplus Health Services | CMP: Rs 622.55 | The stock declined over 2 percent after 2.80 lakh shares worth Rs 17.53 crore changed hands at an average of Rs 625.75 per share.Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 111.65 | The Tata Group company has acquired 1.15 crore equity shares of subsidiary Tata Steel Advanced Materials at an issue price of Rs 12.81 per share, with the aim to grow the new materials business under Tata Steel Advanced Materials. The total buying price is Rs 14.80 crore and on completion of said acquisition, Tata Steel's stake in TSAML will increase from 53.57 percent to 66.75 percent. The stock closed 1.5 percent higher.Shriram Finance | CMP: Rs 1314 | The stock declined 5 percent after additional 174 million equity shares of the company got listed on the bourses. The shares allotted were pursuant to composite scheme of arrangement and amalgamation (scheme) involving various Shriram group entities.Bambino Agro Industries | CMP: Rs 390.35 | The company started commercial production at new factory at Gohana in Sonipet. It has expanded operations with an additional capacity of 2,100 million tonnes per month (MT/month). The total production capacity of all units of the company has been increased from 1,400MT per month to 3,500MT per month. The stock ended 7.5 percent higher.