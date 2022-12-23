Buzzing Stocks | Reliance Industries, IRCTC, Landmark Cars and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE

Reliance Industries: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has announced that its subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited has been awarded an order from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to provide an SD-WAN (Software Defined Wide Area Network) solution to power the oil company's retail automation and critical business processes across 7,200 outlets for a period of 5 years.Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has received contract for 'construction of Bhesan depot cum workshop, for Surat Metro Rail Project Phase-1, DC 2, from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC). The total cost of project is Rs 198.93 crore.Lupin: Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc is voluntarily recalling 4 lots of Quinapril tablets due to the presence of a nitrosamine impurity, N-Nitroso-quinapril, observed in recent testing above the acceptable daily intake (ADI) level. Till date, Lupin has received no reports of illness that appear to relate to this issue. Lupin discontinued the marketing of Quinapril tablets in September 2022. Quinapril tablet is an angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.PNC Infratech: The company has informed the exchanged that two Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Projects, the respective SPVs viz. Hathras Highways Private Limited and Yamuna Highways Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company have received communications from National Highways Authority of India dated 21.12.2022, confirming the achievement of financial closure.3i Infotech: The IT company has received contract worth Rs 10.25 crore for digital infrastructure managed services from Eureka Forbes. The contract is for a period of three years, with the option to extend it with mutual agreement.Kansai Nerolac Paints: The company has invested Rs 10.99 crore in its subsidiary in Sri Lanka, Kansai Paints Lanka, wherein it holds 60 percent stake. Sri Lankan subsidiary has allotted 8.1 crore ordinary shares at LKR 6 per share to Kansai Nerolac.Landmark Cars: The premium automobile retailer will make its debut on the bourses on December 23. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 506 per share.Sula Vineyards: Jupiter India Fund has bought 6.32 lakh shares in the country's largest wine producer at an average price of Rs 361 per share, and Goldman Sachs Funds Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio acquired additional 6.95 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 351.48 per share. Goldman Sachs already held 12 lakh shares or 1.43 percent stake in the company.Ajanta Pharma: Promoter entities have offloaded Rs 637.2 crore shares or 4.28 percent stake in the pharma company via open market transactions, with Aayush Agrawal Trust selling 38.53 lakh shares and Ravi Agrawal Trust offloading 16.38 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,160.1 per share. Promoters informed exchanges that they have sold total 4.38 percent stake in the company and are proposed to utilise these funds for financing their respective private businesses, including repayment of loans taken against pledge of shares of the company. However, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund acquired 10.86 lakh shares in the pharma company and Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 7.15 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,160.1 per share.Thyrocare Technologies: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company has sold 2.75 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 659.69 per share.GR Infraprojects: The company has received completion certificate from National Highway Authority of India's engineer for construction of eight lane access-control expressway carriageway, section of Delhi – Vadodara Green Field Alignment (NH-148N) on EPC Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Madhya Pradesh. The authority has declared the said project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from November 30, 2022.Bank of Maharashtra: The PSU lender has raised Rs 880 crore via bonds on private placement basis. The bank has received total bids of Rs 990 crore for its issue of Basel III compliant additional Tier 1 bonds on private placement basis, and it has accepted bid of Rs 880 crore, including base issue of Rs 200 crore and green shoe option retained upto Rs 680 crore, at coupon rate of 8.74 percent.Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The Government of India is proposing to offer up to 40 lakh equity shares of the company to the eligible employees at a price of Rs 680 per equity share. The offer for sale for employees will remain open from December 23 to December 26.RailTel Corporation of India: The company has bagged the work order from Webel Technology for acting as system integrator for capacity enhancement of West Bengal state data centre, Monibhandar in Kolkata. The total value of the work is Rs 98.56 crore.Rajratan Global Wire: The company has received an approval under production linked scheme (PLI) from Government of India for specialty steel (tyre bead wire). The incentive is based on incremental production and would be payable on incremental production over the base year production as defined in the PLI Scheme.Abans Holdings: The financial services subsidiary Abans Group will make its D-Street debut on December 23. The final offer price has been fixed at Rs 270 per share.