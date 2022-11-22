Buzzing Stocks | Nykaa, NDTV, Power Finance Corp and others in news today

Moneycontrol News

: Adani group's open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in the media firm from the market to start from November 22, and will close on December 5. The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 294 per share. Earlier this month, Sebi had granted its approval to the proposed open offer.: Private equity firm Lighthouse India will sell stake worth Rs 320 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa through a block deal, CNBC Awaaz reported. The shares would be offered at a price of around Rs 180-183.5 apiece. A total of around 1.8 crore shares or 0.65% of Nykaa's overall stake would be offloaded by Lighthouse through the block trade.: The company has incorporated two special purpose vehicles for the development of independent transmission projects. Both will be wholly owned subsidiaries of PFC Consulting, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation. Subsidiary Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited will develop Western Region Expansion Scheme - XXVII and another subsidiary Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited will develop Western Region Expansion Scheme-XXVIII and XXIX.: The paper and packaging board company entered into Share Purchase and Shareholders’ Agreements (SPSHAs) for the acquisition of 85% shares of Horizon Packs (HPPL) and Securipax Packaging (SPPL). The balance 15% stake will be bought within a period of 3 years as per the respective SPSHAs. HPPL and SPPL together are India’s largest corrugated packaging manufacturers with seven plants across the country.: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought an additional 63,179 equity shares in the company through open market transactions on November 17. With this, Kotak AMC increased its stake in the company to 5.045%, from 4.979% earlier.: The pharmaceutical company's subsidiary Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation has signed MoU with the Government of Rajasthan to strengthen healthcare system. It will address the prevalence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Alwar district.: Quant Money Managers acquired 6.5 lakh equity shares in the speciality marine chemical manufacturing company at an average price of Rs 452.59 per share.: Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought 48.54 lakh equity shares in the company at an average price of Rs 330 per share. However, investor CA Swift Investments sold 1.84 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs 330.02 per share. CA Swift had held 5.07% or 3.68 crore shares in Delhivery as of September 2022.: Vasistha C Patel has resigned as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect. Nitin R Patil also resigned as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the company.: The company has received tender for supply, installation, testing, commissioning and comprehensive annual maintenance contract of telecom material at railway stations in Madhya Pradesh. The value of the said tender is Rs 2.02 crore.: The electronics manufacturing company will make its debut on the BSE and NSE on November 22. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 587 per share.