Value funds make a comeback: These mid-cap and small-cap stocks are their favourites

No. of value funds that hold the stock: 7
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: JM Value, UTI Value Opportunities and ITI Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 7
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: ITI Value, Quantum Long Term Equity Value and Axis Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 6
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Pure Value, HSBC Value and Axis Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: JM Value, UTI Value Opp and HDFC Capital Builder Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDBI Long Term Value, JM Value and IDFC Sterling Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Templeton India Value, Tata Equity P/E and Nippon India Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Union Value Discovery, DSP Value and Axis Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDFC Sterling Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and HSBC Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 5
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: HSBC Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and IDBI Long Term Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: HSBC Value, Aditya Birla SL Pure Value and ICICI Pru Value Discovery fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: IDFC Sterling Value, HSBC Value and ITI Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Indiabulls Value, IDBI Long Term Value and Canara Robeco Value fund
No. of value funds that hold the stock: 4
A sample of value funds that hold the stock: Templeton India Value, IDBI Long Term Value and UTI Value opportunities fund