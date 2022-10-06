 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosBusinessPersonal Finance

These were small-cap stocks held by MFs, but have turned mid-caps in last one year

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Oct 06, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Sharp rise in prices of these small-cap stocks resulted in multi-fold increase in their market capitalisation, which in turn, marked their entry into the mid-cap space

Mutual funds (MFs) identify stocks that have potential to grow. History shows that many such stocks held by MFs turned multi-baggers and rewarded the unitholders handsomely. Here is the list of stocks that turned mid-caps in the last one year from their earlier small-cap avatar. We have considered the market capitalisation of stocks as defined by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). As instructed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), AMFI conducts the exercise of reclassifying stocks as per their market capitalisation twice a year. It defines large-cap (top 100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation), mid-cap (from 101 to 250th stocks) and small-cap companies (from 251th stock onwards) in order to ensure uniformity in respect of the investment universe for various categories of equity MF schemes. The latest one was issued in July 2022, which is applicable from August 2022 till the end of January 2023. The prices of the stocks in the list rose significantly over the six months. This resulted in multi-fold increase in their market capitalisation, eventually marking their presence in the mid-cap space. Portfolio data shown are as of August 31, 2022. (Source: ACEMF) SKF India
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 69
MFs’ investment value: Rs 6,253 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: PGIM India Small Cap, Bank of India Small Cap and ITI Mid Cap Fund Grindwell Norton
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 67
MFs’ investment value: Rs 3,486 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Invesco India Growth Opp, Quant Mid Cap and Sundaram Multi Cap Fund National Aluminium Company
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 61
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,652 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Invesco India Infrastructure, Quant Infrastructure and SBI Magnum Comma Fund
Indian Energy Exchange
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 57
MFs’ investment value: Rs 2,566 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage and SBI Balanced Advantage Fund Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 52
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,671 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Aditya Birla SL CEF-Global Agri, DSP Value and ICICI Pru Commodities Fund K P R Mill
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 48
MFs’ investment value: Rs 2,640 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Canara Rob Value, ITI Small Cap and PGIM India Small Cap Fund Prestige Estates Projects
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 46
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,006 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Franklin India Prima, HDFC Focused 30 and HSBC Mid Cap Fund
CG Power and Industrial Solutions
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 37
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,082 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Franklin Build India, HDFC Multi Cap and L&T Large and Midcap Fund Gujarat Fluorochemicals
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 30
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,558 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Axis Quant, HDFC Multi Cap and ITI Mid Cap Fund Poonawalla Fincorp
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 18
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,086 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Nippon India Flexi Cap and Nippon India Growth Fund Trident
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 10 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF and ICICI Pru Nifty Midcap 150 ETF Central Bank of India
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 9
MFs’ investment value: Rs 22 crore
One scheme that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund Tanla Platforms
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 7
MFs’ investment value: Rs 7 crore
One scheme that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF
Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
TAGS: #investing #midcap stocks #midcap stocks held by mutual funds #mutual fund #Slideshow #Smallcap stocks #smallcap stocks held by mutual funds
first published: Oct 6, 2022 08:20 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.