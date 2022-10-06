These were small-cap stocks held by MFs, but have turned mid-caps in last one year

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Mutual funds (MFs) identify stocks that have potential to grow. History shows that many such stocks held by MFs turned multi-baggers and rewarded the unitholders handsomely. Here is the list of stocks that turned mid-caps in the last one year from their earlier small-cap avatar. We have considered the market capitalisation of stocks as defined by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). As instructed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), AMFI conducts the exercise of reclassifying stocks as per their market capitalisation twice a year. It defines large-cap (top 100 companies in terms of full market capitalisation), mid-cap (from 101 to 250th stocks) and small-cap companies (from 251th stock onwards) in order to ensure uniformity in respect of the investment universe for various categories of equity MF schemes. The latest one was issued in July 2022, which is applicable from August 2022 till the end of January 2023. The prices of the stocks in the list rose significantly over the six months. This resulted in multi-fold increase in their market capitalisation, eventually marking their presence in the mid-cap space. Portfolio data shown are as of August 31, 2022. (Source: ACEMF)SKF IndiaTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 69MFs’ investment value: Rs 6,253 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: PGIM India Small Cap, Bank of India Small Cap and ITI Mid Cap FundGrindwell NortonTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 67MFs’ investment value: Rs 3,486 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Invesco India Growth Opp, Quant Mid Cap and Sundaram Multi Cap FundNational Aluminium CompanyTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 61MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,652 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Invesco India Infrastructure, Quant Infrastructure and SBI Magnum Comma FundIndian Energy ExchangeTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 57MFs’ investment value: Rs 2,566 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage and SBI Balanced Advantage FundChambal Fertilisers and ChemicalsTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 52MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,671 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Aditya Birla SL CEF-Global Agri, DSP Value and ICICI Pru Commodities FundK P R MillTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 48MFs’ investment value: Rs 2,640 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Canara Rob Value, ITI Small Cap and PGIM India Small Cap FundPrestige Estates ProjectsTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 46MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,006 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Franklin India Prima, HDFC Focused 30 and HSBC Mid Cap FundCG Power and Industrial SolutionsTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 37MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,082 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Franklin Build India, HDFC Multi Cap and L&T Large and Midcap FundGujarat FluorochemicalsTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 30MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,558 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Axis Quant, HDFC Multi Cap and ITI Mid Cap FundPoonawalla FincorpTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 18MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,086 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Nippon India Flexi Cap and Nippon India Growth FundTridentTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 15MFs’ investment value: Rs 10 croreA few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF and ICICI Pru Nifty Midcap 150 ETFCentral Bank of IndiaTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 9MFs’ investment value: Rs 22 croreOne scheme that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index FundTanla PlatformsTotal number of schemes that held the stock: 7MFs’ investment value: Rs 7 croreOne scheme that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF