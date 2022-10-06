These were small-cap stocks held by MFs, but have turned mid-caps in last one year

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 69
MFs’ investment value: Rs 6,253 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: PGIM India Small Cap, Bank of India Small Cap and ITI Mid Cap Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 67
MFs’ investment value: Rs 3,486 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Invesco India Growth Opp, Quant Mid Cap and Sundaram Multi Cap Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 61
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,652 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Invesco India Infrastructure, Quant Infrastructure and SBI Magnum Comma Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 57
MFs’ investment value: Rs 2,566 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage and SBI Balanced Advantage Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 52
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,671 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Aditya Birla SL CEF-Global Agri, DSP Value and ICICI Pru Commodities Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 48
MFs’ investment value: Rs 2,640 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Canara Rob Value, ITI Small Cap and PGIM India Small Cap Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 46
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,006 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Franklin India Prima, HDFC Focused 30 and HSBC Mid Cap Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 37
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,082 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Franklin Build India, HDFC Multi Cap and L&T Large and Midcap Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 30
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,558 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Axis Quant, HDFC Multi Cap and ITI Mid Cap Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 18
MFs’ investment value: Rs 1,086 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Nippon India Flexi Cap and Nippon India Growth Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 10 crore
A few schemes that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF and ICICI Pru Nifty Midcap 150 ETF
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 9
MFs’ investment value: Rs 22 crore
One scheme that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Axis Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 7
MFs’ investment value: Rs 7 crore
One scheme that recently added the stock in the portfolio: Kotak Nifty Alpha 50 ETF