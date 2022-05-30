These multi-bagger mid-cap stocks that are still part of mutual funds' portfolios even after their stellar return of up to 895%

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran

Despite uncertainties, domestic equity market has had a massive run-up over the past couple of years. Though the equity market took a step back amid the rise in COVID-19 cases, majority of stocks saw an impressive rebound from their March 2020 lows. Domestic mutual funds used the market correction to invest in Indian equities. Many of their stocks holdings turned multi-baggers and yielded handsome returns. Here is the list of multi-bagger stocks that mutual funds continue to hold even though they delivered manifold returns over the last two years. Fund managers feel that these stocks still have the potential to generating additional returns. Source: ACEMF. Portfolio data as on April 30, 2022.MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 1,235 cr. The stock of Tata Elxsi has been the long term holdings of schemes such as Tata Ethical Fund and Axis Small Cap Fund. The stock broking firm Geojit Financial Services recommended to hold the stock while the HDFC securities advised to sell (based on the reports released over the last three months).MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 1,306 cr. Schemes such as Aditya Birla SL Midcap, HDFC Small Cap and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities have held the stock for more than two years.MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 6,933 cr. Few schemes that held the stock for long term include Kotak Pioneer, Tata Digital India, Kotak Small Cap and HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund. Brokers like Chola Wealth Direct, Axis Direct and Prabhudas Lilladhar gave buy call in the stock (based on the reports released over the last three months).MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 1,876 cr. Brokers like IDBI capital, Axis Direct and Motilal Oswal gave buy call in the stock (based on the reports released over the last three months).MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 2,296 cr. Nippon India Tax Saver (ELSS), Kotak Equity Opp and Kotak Tax Saver Fund were few schemes held the stock of Linde India over the long run.MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 837 cr. While the broker like ICICI direct gave buy call, BOBCAPS gave hold recommendation on the stock.MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 4,197 cr. Schemes like BOI AXA Mfg & Infra, Tata Small Cap, UTI Mid Cap, IDBI Small Cap and DSP Small Cap Fund held the stock of Tube Investments of India more than two years.MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 6,196 cr. DSP Natural Res & New Energy, Tata Resources & Energy, IDFC Infrastructure and IDFC Sterling Value Fund held the share of Jindal Steel & Power over the last two years.MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 3,053 cr. Brokers such as BOBCAPS and ICICI Direct gave buy call in the stock of Polycab India (based on the reports released over the last three months).MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 1,802 cr. HSBC Small Cap Equity, Edelweiss Large & Mid Cap, PGIM India Midcap Opp and Invesco India Midcap Fund held the stock of Dixon Technologies (India) over the last two years.MF’s investment value as of April 30, 2022: Rs. 2,198 cr. Broking firm HDFC Securities gave sell call recently on the stock of Deepak Nitrite. Schemes like Franklin India Smaller Cos, Aditya Birla SL Small Cap, IDFC Tax Advt(ELSS) Fund held the stock of Deepak Nitrite over the last tow years in their portfolio.