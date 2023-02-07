 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retirement oriented mutual funds love these 15 small cap multibaggers

Dhuraivel Gunasekaran
Feb 07, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Retirement plans offered by mutual funds usually buy and hold stocks for long term since they seldom face redemption pressure. Despite their conservative nature, many of these schemes prefer these smallcap stocks

Like insurance companies, the retirement plans offered by mutual funds are structured to suit the needs of investors based on their risk profile and life stage. Currently, there are 11 AMCs offering 27 plans which are investing in a mix of equity and debt. Among these, only few schemes are eligible for tax deduction under section 80C of the Income Tax Act. Investments made in these schemes (including each SIP instalment) are subject to a lock-in period of five years or till retirement age, whichever is earlier. Such lock-in provides comfort to the fund managers of theses schemes to buy and hold stocks for long term. Despite their conservative nature, many fund managers go beyond the largecap stocks and prefer holding mid and smallcap stocks in their portfolio. Here are most popular smallcap stocks among the retirement oriented mutual fund schemes. Data as of December 2022. Source: ACEMF.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 8
Sample of funds that hold the stock: ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Pure Equity,
SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and Franklin India Pension
Carborundum Universal
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 7
Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, LIC MF ULISand HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity
V-Guard Industries
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 7
Sample of funds that hold the stock: Axis Retirement Savings Fund-Dynamic, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-50
Craftsman Automation
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 6
Sample of funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-40 and Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Prog
Symphony
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 6
Sample of funds that hold the stock: Axis Retirement Savings Fund-Aggressive, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30 and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity
Cera Sanitaryware
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 5
Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog,
LIC MF ULIS and Union Retirement
TeamLease Services
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 5
Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and Franklin India Pension
Century Textiles & Industries
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
Sample of funds that hold the stock: Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-30, Aditya Birla SL Retirement Fund-40 and ICICI Pru Retirement Fund-Hybrid Aggressive
Chalet Hotels
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
Esab India
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
Hawkins Cookers
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
Sample of funds that hold the stock: SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive Hybrid, SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Aggressive and SBI Retirement Benefit Fund-Conservative Hybrid
Procter & Gamble Health
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Cons
Transport Corporation Of India
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
Sample of funds that hold the stock: HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Equity,
HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity and LIC MF ULIS
UTI Asset Management Company
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Mod and HDFC Retirement Savings Fund-Hybrid-Equity
Westlife Foodworld
Number of retirement oriented funds that hold the stock: 4
Sample of funds that hold the stock: Tata Retirement Sav Fund – Prog, Tata Retirement Sav Fund - Mod and Franklin India Pension