In Pics | Highlights of Day 1 at the India Energy Week 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his inaugural address at the India Energy Week 2023 said the Budget (for 2023-34) has provided Rs 10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which will give a boost to green hydrogen, solar power and road sectors.

The prime minister launched uniforms under the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil. These uniforms are made of recycled PET bottles. "Circular economy is a party of India traditions. We have always believed in reuse, reduce, and recycle," said PM Modi.

Later in the day, PM Modi also launched E20 fuel at 84 retail outlets of oil marketing companies in 11 states and union territories along the lines of the ethanol blending roadmap. He also flagged off the Green Mobility Rally where vehicles running on green energy sources will participate and help create public awareness for green fuels.

Several invigorating panel discussions and conferences were held on the first day of India Energy Week 2023 with notable experts.

Besides Minister of Petroleum Hardeep Singh Puri, other dignitaries including Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basvaraj Bommai, and Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli were at the event.